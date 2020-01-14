Daily Herald Obituaries
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
JACK D. MILLER


1931 - 2020
JACK D. MILLER Obituary
BARTLETT - Jack D. Miller, 88, died Monday, January 13, 2020. Born May 17, 1931 in Chicago. Beloved husband of 65 years to Madeleine (nee Terry); loving father of Linda (John) Pierpoint and Susan (Lawrence) Piller; cherished grandfather of Sarah and Jeffrey; dear son of the late Edward and Emma (Rutschow) Miller; brother of the late Richard Miller; loving uncle, and fond friend of Gary. After retiring from Elgin Community College in 1993, Jack enjoyed volunteering for 17 years at St. Alexius Medical Center and traveling the U.S. with his wife Madeleine. Visitation 3:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Funeral Thursday, 10:30a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Bartlett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , , would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
