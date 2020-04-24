|
Jack Edward Uhrig, age 95, quietly passed away the morning of April 17, 2020 at Brookdale Glen Ellyn. Born in Chicago, Jack was a resident of Wheaton and Winfield, as well as an active member of St. John Lutheran Church, for over 60 years. He served in the US Coast Guard during WWII, proudly displaying the service flag every July 4th. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Gloria, Jack was father to Jack W. (Lee) Uhrig, Paula (Ken) Justich, and David (Sandy) Uhrig. He was Poppy to Rachel and Nicole Uhrig. Jack was always quick with a joke, forever breaking out into a song or a recitation of one of his favorite poems. He and Gloria spent 57 years laughing while enjoying travelling and Gloria's pies. A deeply spiritual man, Jack was a loyal friend to many. He will be missed. A memorial service will be planned for a future date at St. John Lutheran Church.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 24, 2020