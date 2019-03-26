Daily Herald Obituaries
JACK NEWLIN
Jack H. Newlin was born on April 6, 1926 in Oak Park, Illinois. He was the son of Norman and Eunice (Abram) Newlin. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Lucille and his children Susan (Ron) Cox, Gary (Kim) Newlin, Scott (Laurie) Newlin, Michael (Karen) Newlin and David Newlin. Also grandchildren, Matt Cox, Amy (Jon) Pease, Clint, Bailey and Carley, Scott Jr. (Alison), Jennifer, Jack, Atley Newlin, Teya (Steven) Johnson, Larissa (Joe) Donnelly, Lucas (Liza) Siegel. He also had 9 great-grandchildren. He was a veteran of the Army Air Corps. He worked at Stowel Studios in advertising. He eventually went to work for General Electric where he retired after 18 years. After retiring, he started a freelance graphic art business. He loved to golf and draw and be with family and friends. He would tell his grandkids and great-grandkids to look at the blimp and then steal their food (mostly desserts). Everyone including his friends and caretakers at Addolorata loved his smile and sense of humor. He will be greatly missed. An Open House will be held at Addolorata Village on Monday, April 1st from 4 to 7 p.m. to celebrate his life. The address is 557 McHenry Road, Wheeling, IL 60090.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
