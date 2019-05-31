Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JACK HAMILTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JACK J. HAMILTON


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JACK J. HAMILTON Obituary
HUNTLEY - Jack J. Hamilton, 76, died, May 29, 2019. Jack was born July 20, 1942, in Evanston, Illinois the son of John and Mary Hamilton. In 1963, Jack married Pamela Jensen in McHenry, Illinois. Jack and Pam were married for 56½ years. He was a machinist for fifty-nine years and retired from Elgin Industries in 2009. He was a kind and gentle man who will be missed by all who knew him. Jack's heart was full of love. His family is grateful for all the years he gave his love as a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Pamela, his children, Timothy (Kris) Hamilton, Bonnie (Randell) Gillette and Victoria (Gerald) Mortimer, his eight grandchildren, Randell II, Kristi, Eric, Mitchell, Jacob, Daniel, Kailey & Richard and six great -grandchildren, Destiny, Brooke, Serenity, Jackson, Karson & Zayden and by his brother, James (Jean) Hamilton. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Ruth Cecilia. Visitation will be on Tuesday June 4, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm with a service at 7:00 pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home- 10763 Dundee Rd. Huntley, Illinois. Burial will be at a later date at Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin, Illinois For further information please call the funeral at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now