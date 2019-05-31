HUNTLEY - Jack J. Hamilton, 76, died, May 29, 2019. Jack was born July 20, 1942, in Evanston, Illinois the son of John and Mary Hamilton. In 1963, Jack married Pamela Jensen in McHenry, Illinois. Jack and Pam were married for 56½ years. He was a machinist for fifty-nine years and retired from Elgin Industries in 2009. He was a kind and gentle man who will be missed by all who knew him. Jack's heart was full of love. His family is grateful for all the years he gave his love as a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Pamela, his children, Timothy (Kris) Hamilton, Bonnie (Randell) Gillette and Victoria (Gerald) Mortimer, his eight grandchildren, Randell II, Kristi, Eric, Mitchell, Jacob, Daniel, Kailey & Richard and six great -grandchildren, Destiny, Brooke, Serenity, Jackson, Karson & Zayden and by his brother, James (Jean) Hamilton. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Ruth Cecilia. Visitation will be on Tuesday June 4, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm with a service at 7:00 pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home- 10763 Dundee Rd. Huntley, Illinois. Burial will be at a later date at Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin, Illinois For further information please call the funeral at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary