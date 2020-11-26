Jack Rieke died Nov 20th at the age of 91. He was born in Barrington, IL Mar 22, 1929, to Sandfort and Minnie Kirchman Rieke. He was the 4th generation of Rieke's to live in Barrington and his gr grandchildren are the 7th. He went through the Barrington school system when it was all in the old Hough St School. He attended Illinois College for 2 years and graduated from the Univ of Illinois in 1951, the same year he married his high school sweetheart, Jacquelyn Prickett. Jack served in the Navy and had a 34 year career with Jewel Food Stores. Retiring as the Manager of the Corporate Headquarters and Vice President of the Jewel Foundation. In retirement, he designed and had a cabin built at Dutch Hollow Lake, Wisconsin and spent winters in Bradenton, FL. They lived in Bradenton for 20 yrs, and 10 yrs at the Sarasota Bay Village Retirement Community. He and Jacquie traveled extensively throughout the US and Europe, visiting all 50 states. He was active in many Barrington organizations including the Methodist Church, Barrington Home Owners Assoc, Barrington Township Political Org. and served as Township Trustee. In Florida, he was on the board of his Homeowner's Assoc, was engaged for 15 yrs with the Red Cross, and a participant in the Literacy Council. Jack was also extremely active and involved at Bay Village. He enjoyed golf, reading, politics, social activities, woodworking, painting, and family. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jacquie; and their children, Mark of Sarasota FL, Todd (Libby Ziegler) of Barrington IL, Jan (Judy Streeter) of Rockville MD, his granddaughters, Beth (Mitch Coulter) of Barrington IL, and Jaquelyn (Rauli Fernandez) of Plainfield VT, and great-grandsons Burton, Beckett, and Bogey Coulter.







