DES PLAINES - Jack L. Wilds, 89, March 8, 2019. Husband of the late Shirley, nee Tade. Loving and devoted father of Jayne (Dave) Beeson, Jack (Debbie) Wilds, and David Wilds. Grandfather of Bill (fiancee Jen), Kristina (Sean), Josh (Ashtyn), Terri (Mike), and Lauren. Great-grandfather of Jameson, Preston, Sophia, and Niko. Memorial Gathering Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, with a Memorial Prayer at 12:00 pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St. (Northwest Highway/Route 14 at Rand Road), Des Plaines, 60016. Interment Private. Info, 847-824-5155.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2019