Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
(847) 824-5155
For more information about
JACK WILDS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JACK WILDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JACK L. WILDS


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JACK L. WILDS Obituary
DES PLAINES - Jack L. Wilds, 89, March 8, 2019. Husband of the late Shirley, nee Tade. Loving and devoted father of Jayne (Dave) Beeson, Jack (Debbie) Wilds, and David Wilds. Grandfather of Bill (fiancee Jen), Kristina (Sean), Josh (Ashtyn), Terri (Mike), and Lauren. Great-grandfather of Jameson, Preston, Sophia, and Niko. Memorial Gathering Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, with a Memorial Prayer at 12:00 pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St. (Northwest Highway/Route 14 at Rand Road), Des Plaines, 60016. Interment Private. Info, 847-824-5155.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
Download Now