Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
mith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
455 N. Benton St.
Palatine, IL
View Map
PALATINE - Jack Lee Funk, II age 61. Beloved husband to Nancy Jane Smith-Funk for 25 wonderful years. Devoted son to Jack L. Funk and Anne Marie Funk. Dear brother to Jill (Rusty) Russell, and the late Jean (the late Rick) Smith. Uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Loving fur father to Bear Paw, Angel, Prince the cat, and Bandit. Jack retired from Tokai Bank after 15 years of dedicated service. Jack was an avid outdoorsman that loved hunting, fishing, and dog training. A visitation will be held Sunday, January 5, 2019 at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine IL from 3:00-8:00 PM. A Mass will be Monday, January 6, 2019 at St. Theresa Church, 455 N. Benton St., Palatine, IL at 10:00AM. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. For more information, please call 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 5, 2020
