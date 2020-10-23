Jack Louis Nicholas Giannini (Feb. 4, 1997 to Oct. 16, 2020). Jack was an outstanding young man with much left to live, when he was tragically and suddenly taken from us. Jack is survived by both of his parents, David and Lynn (Niewiadomski) Giannini; his siblings, Carlene (Nick), Rebecca (Piotr), Vincent (Ariel); and his nephew, Cameron. Jack was a devout Chicago sports fan and outdoorsman. He traveled the Caribbean with his charismatic spirit making friends wherever he went. His kind loving soul will live on through his family and in those lucky enough to have known him. Memorial service will be held at his sister's home in Chicago.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store