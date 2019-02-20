|
EAST DUNDEE - Jack M. Stirling, 72, of East Dundee, passed away on February 13, 2019 at Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin. He was born on June 2, 1946 in Chicago the son of Jack & Virginia Stirling. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Stirling. Private family services were held on Tuesday, February 19, 2018 at 11:00 AM in the Laird Funeral Home, 120 S. Third St., (corner of Third and Oregon) West Dundee. Burial followed at Memory Lane Cemetery in Crown Point, Indiana. 847-836-8770 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2019