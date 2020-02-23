|
LIBERTYVILLE - Jack N. Sagan, 81, died Monday February 10, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. He was born May 13, 1938 in Chicago. Jack was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed playing poker with his boys. He was an extremely handyman, a "Jack of all Trades." He passed his work ethic on to his sons. He is survived by his wife, Brigitte "Betty" (nee Stammner) Sagan, his sons, Robert and David Sagan, his sisters, Gloria Locke and Phoebe Perri. Visitation is 6:30 PM-7 PM Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Gracepoint Church, 1221 West Maple Ave. (Route176), Mundelein. Memorial service will begin at 7 PM. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 23, 2020