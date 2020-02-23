Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
For more information about
JACK SAGAN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Gracepoint Church
1221 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
Gracepoint Church
1221 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL
View Map

JACK N. SAGAN


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JACK N. SAGAN Obituary
LIBERTYVILLE - Jack N. Sagan, 81, died Monday February 10, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. He was born May 13, 1938 in Chicago. Jack was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed playing poker with his boys. He was an extremely handyman, a "Jack of all Trades." He passed his work ethic on to his sons. He is survived by his wife, Brigitte "Betty" (nee Stammner) Sagan, his sons, Robert and David Sagan, his sisters, Gloria Locke and Phoebe Perri. Visitation is 6:30 PM-7 PM Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Gracepoint Church, 1221 West Maple Ave. (Route176), Mundelein. Memorial service will begin at 7 PM. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JACK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -