Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 W. Main St.
Barrington, IL
JACK RUSSELL MULHOLLAND


1929 - 2019
JACK RUSSELL MULHOLLAND Obituary
Jack Russell Mulholland went home to his Lord on Wednesday December 4, 2019. He was born January 15, 1929 in Kewanee, Illinois. He graduated from University of Illinois and Yale Forestry School. He spent a long successful career as he became a world renowned expert in the area of hardboard manufacturing. He retired from Masonite Corporation in 1989. Jack was a faithful servant to his Lord and the church and gave his time and talents tirelessly. He was the son of Fredric and Bernadine Mulholland and brother to Dorothy, who preceded him to heaven. He married Donna Grace Pratt on February 4, 1951. Jack and Donna had four children: Stephen Mulholland, Ann Pettigrew, Lynne Rathnam and Sue Rutti. He was the proud grandfather of Brian and Laura Mulholland, Alexis and Abigail Pettigrew and Christopher Rathnam. A Service will be held at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington at 3pm Monday, December 9. The interment will be private. Giving was a foundation of Jack's life and faith. Contributions in his memory can be made to Breakthrough Urban Ministries, 402 N. St. Louis Avenue, Chicago, Ill 60647. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
