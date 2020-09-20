Dr. Jack Saporta passed away peacefully in his home on September 15, 2020 at the age of 92 years. He lived a good long life and his body finally succumbed to chronic kidney disease. He has lived in Huntley, IL for the past 20 years with his wife, Judith H. Saporta. He is also survived by his two children, David (Jodi) Saporta and Victoria (Bob) Johnson. He has five grandchildren: Monica, Nathan, and Luke Saporta; Dylan and Drew Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, David Saporta and Victoria (Fils) Saporta of Long Island, New York, and his only sister, Sarah Florsheim of Sante Fe, New Mexico. He was born on October 21st, 1927 in New York City, New York. His parents were Sephardic Jews and immigrated to the states as young adults. Jack grew up in the Bronx and after high school, he enlisted in the Armed Services. He was part of the Army of Occupation at the end of WWII. He served from 1945 to 1947 decoding enemy communications in Europe. After honorable discharge, Jack attended Adelphi University and received his B.A. in Psychology. He then went on to graduate from the University of Chicago in 1962 with his Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology. He did a post-doc fellowship at NTL Institute in Applied Behavioral Science. Jack had long and productive career as a professional psychologist, working until age 80 years. He specialized in teaching group psychotherapy and management development. He held many positions and served as faculty at several institutions along with his part-time private practice in clinical and consulting psychology. His professional experiences include: Superintendent for IL Department of Mental Health 1975-1978; Chief Manpower for the IL Dept. of Mental Health 1978-1982, Founding Dean and Professor of Psychology at Forest Institute of Professional Psychology 1982-1985; Core Faculty with the Illinois School of Professional Psychology 1985-1999, Adjunct Faculty with Lake Forest Graduate School of Management 1986-1999; Attending Doctoral Staff at Lutheran General Hospital, (Emeritus 1999); Dean and faculty at NTL Institute 1965-2007; Faculty and Clinical Training Committee Chair at Fielding Graduate Institute 1984-2002. He received numerous awards for his work and dedication to field of psychology, and he was always so proud of his hard work and accomplishments. He was also very proud of his children and grandchildren, always encouraging education and a professional career. Jack was an honest and truthful man and made himself available to those he loved at any given time. He was our "rock" and stability throughout his life. He was honored and celebrated at Shalom Memorial Park and Cemetery surrounded by his family and close loved ones. To leave condolences or for information, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
