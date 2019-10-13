|
|
WOOD DALE - Jack Tobias, age 89, formerly of Wood Dale. Beloved husband of Wilma (nee Ross); Dearest father of Mark (Fran), Susan (Ed) Lindberg; Loving grandfather of Erin (Matthew) McCarthy, Christine Tobias, Jessica (Garrison) Wood, Jaclyn (Tom) Golding, Eric Lindberg and great-grandfather of Abby and T.J.; Loving brother of the late Jean Jansen; Fond uncle of many; Beloved son of the late Edward and Pauline. Visitation Monday, 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 107 N. Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale for a Lying in State, 9:00 a.m. until the Worship Service, 10:00 a.m. Entombment Elm Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to DuPage Care Center Foundation, 400 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, IL 60187 would be appreciated. For funeral information, The Oaks Funeral Home, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 13, 2019