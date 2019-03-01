Jackie E. "Jack" Rood, age 79, of Carpentersville, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin. Jackie was born in Huntington, West Virginia on April 30, 1939 and was the son of the late Ernest T. & Hazel (nee Handy) Rood. For almost 43 years, Jackie made his home in Carpentersville. He was a career soldier and proudly served in the United States Air Force for 20 years and had served in Vietnam. Following his time in the military, he had been a loyal and valued employee of Senior Flexonics in Bartlett prior to retirement. Survivors include his children; Jack,Jr. (Amy), Russell, Tammy and Troy Rood. His grandchildren, Jennifer (Steve) Doomis, Ashley Rood, Danny (Shan) Beer, Alyssa Rood and Caressa(Zach) Sorensen. Other survivors include his great granddaughter; Presley Mae Sorensen, his brother; Jim (Dorothy) Rood, his sisters; Mary (Raymond) May, Shirley Wray and Yetivie Spearos along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents and his beloved wife of 48 years; Helen L. Rood on August 14, 2006, Jackie was preceded in death by his 3 brothers; Chauncey, Ralph and Troy Rood. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 5:00PM. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday March 4, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial with Military honors will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery, Elgin. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info please call 847-426-3436. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary