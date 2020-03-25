|
Jacob Cichy was born in the City of Chicago, on February 1, 1940 to Mitchell Cichy and Helen Bednarczyk. Jacob passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. Jacob just celebrated his 80th birthday. Jacob was a machinist, owned his own business for years, and went on to graduate college at 59, becoming an Occupational Therapist. Jacob married his first wife, the late Susan, and had four children he was very proud of. The late Steven (Ginger), David, Lisa and John (Julie). They lived in Wauconda, where he was very active in the community. In 1997, Jacob went on to marry Barbara Lehman and is survived by Barbara and her daughter Jennifer. Jacob loved his family, including his grandchildren, William (Kaitlin), Andrew, Tatiana, Nicholas and Madelyn, Eilana and Mateo. Jacob was also blessed with several great grandchildren. He is also brother to Diane Kalinowski and Roman Cichy. Jacob was passionate about Spiritual self-discovery and enjoyed participating in a wide variety of volunteer activities. He was founding member of the Unity Church of Crystal Lake and was an active member with the Unity Spiritual Center of Woodstock, where he was loved by his many friends. Jacob will be dearly missed by many. We will celebrate Jacob's life with a memorial service at the Unity Spiritual Center of Woodstock and small Inurnment service, which will be arranged at a later date. Please feel free to refer to the Kisselburg- Wauconda Funeral Home website at a later date for more information. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Unity Spiritual Center 225 W. Calhoun St., Woodstock, IL 60098, 815-337-3534, www.unitywoodstock.org, or a . Please sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 25, 2020