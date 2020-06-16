ELGIN - Jacob James Thomas, Jr., 64, of Elgin passed away on June 12, 2020. He was born in Elgin on July 26, 1955 to Jacob and Marjorie Thomas. Jacob was a lifelong Teamster who loved drag racing. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Laura; children, Laurie (Steve) Durec, Melissa (Evan) Williams, Kari Thomas, Jacob III (Amanda) Thomas; grandchildren, Brandon, Ryan, Josh, Evan, Anelyse; siblings, Jill (Henry) Boehning, Chris (the late Christina) Thomas, Rusty Vance; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Andy Vance. All services will be private. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.