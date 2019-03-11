Daily Herald Obituaries
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodstock North High School
3000 Raffel Road
Woodstock, IL
View Map
In conjunction with family, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office would like to announce the visitation and funeral arrangements for Deputy Jacob Keltner, who passed away on Thursday. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Marcy 12 at DeFiore Funeral Home located at 10763 Dundee Road in Huntley, Illinois. The public visitation hours are from 2:00 to 8:00pm with a formal law enforcement walk through at 6:00pm. The funeral will occur on Wednesday, March 13 at Woodstock North High School located at 3000 Raffel Road in Woodstock, Illinois the funeral will start at 10:00am. More information, including parking locations and the funeral procession route, will follow as things process in the planning. Online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
