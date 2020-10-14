1/1
JACOB "JACK" MORITZ
DES PLAINES - Jacob "Jack" Moritz, age 93 years, of Jefferson City, MO, a former Des Plaines, IL resident, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held at St. Emily Catholic Church in Mt. Prospect, IL from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 with his Mass of Christian Burial held immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Saturday. Graveside services and interment will be held at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Emily Catholic Church, 1400 East Central Road, Mt. Prospect, IL 60056, or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Freeman Mortuary in Jefferson City, MO and friends can send online condolences and view his full obituary by going to www.freemanmortuary.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Emily Catholic Church
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Emily Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Mortuary
915 Madison Street
Jefferson City, MO 65109
(573) 636-5533
