JACOB P. GIAMBELUCA


1988 - 2019
DES PLAINES - Jacob P. Giambeluca, 30, was born December 19, 1988 in Evanston and passed away August 19, 2019. Jacob was the cherished son on Paul and Kathryn (Myshka) Giambeluca; dear brother of Katie (Patrick) O'Gorman and John Giambeluca and loving grandson of Mary (late John) Myshka and Arlene (late Paul) Giambeluca. Jacob had a passion for coaching and working with youth. He loved to read, discuss philosophy and spend time outdoors. He has touched countless lives and will be greatly missed. Memorial visitation will be Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 5:00 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Interment will be private. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
