Jacqueline C. Ipsen Jacqueline C. Ipsen (nee Cernik) passed away at her home in Tower Lakes, Illinois on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Jacquie was born on September 24, 1961 in Berwyn, Illinois. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bruce Allen Ipsen (2014). Jacquie is survived by her mother, Emilee Maughan; her father and stepmother, Arnold A. and Sheridan L. Cernik; sister, Karyn Anne McKenna; brother, A. Allen Cernik; stepsisters, Britt (Brian) Phillips, Kirsten (Brian) Barkley; stepdaughters, Laurie Ipsen (Cris De Phillips) and Michelle (Wes) Schreiber; plus numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws in the Maughan, Cernik, Erlebacher, and Ipsen extended families. Jacquie enjoyed a successful 25 year career as Vice President at Morgan Stanley. In retirement, she was an avid gardener and a late-blooming artist who had only just discovered how truly talented she was. Jacquie was a genuinely good and kind person who loved animals, children, and helping others. Everyone who knew her well loved her. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and colleagues. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal House Shelter (www.animalhouse shelter.com), where Bruce and Jacquie adopted their beloved dog, Sammy Boy. For information, please contact Davenport Funeral Home, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 16, 2019