ELGIN - Jacqueline F. Vinz, 73, of Elgin, passed away on July 23, 2019 at Sherman Hospital, Elgin. She was born on March 24, 1946 in Waupun, WI the daughter of Vern and Elsie Niklaus. Jacquie had worked at First Community Bank for many years prior to retirement. She was an avid Volunteer at the Boys and Girls club of American, P.A.D.S., and the United Way. Jacquie enjoyed spending time with her family and will be deeply missed. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Elgin. Survivors include her three children: Michelle (Bill) Kelty of Elgin, Nik (Kellie) Vinz of Sycamore and TJ (Callie) Vinz of Huntley; grandchildren: Connor and Jacqueline Kelty, Cooper and Madeleine Vinz, Neil, Cole and Marvin Vinz; siblings: Donna Kastein, Rose Marie (Mark) Parrish and Sandra (Steve) Schulz: along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband: Marvin H. Vinz in 2006. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00am, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 101 N. Spring St., Elgin, IL 60120, with Pastor Hannibal Frederich officiating. Burial will follow at Bluff City Cemetery, Elgin. Visitation will be on Friday, from 4:00pm-8:00pm, at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, and on Saturday, at the church, from 9:00am, until the time of service. Memorials may be made to the church.