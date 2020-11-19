Jacqueline M. Henning nee Thominet, passed away November 17th at Amita Hospice Residence in Elk Grove Village. She was preceded in death by George, her husband of 61 years. She is survived by her children, Debra J. (Cass) Schmitt, Amy L. (Lawrence) Behrens and Lori J. (Gary) Drummond; grandchildren, Matthew Schmitt, Kevin (Carmen) Drummond, Michael (Kathleen) Schmitt, Justin (Katelyn) Behrens, Katrina (Eric) Flesvig, Mark Schmitt and Bailey Behrens and nine great-grandchildren. Jackie was a graduate of Josephinum Academy in Chicago. She volunteered for the Alzheimer's Foundation. She was a member of the Prayer Shawl Ministry at Queen of the Rosary and enjoyed crocheting with other members to give to people who are in need of our prayers. She had a heart for helping others who were less fortunate than her. Jacqueline was dedicated to her family and was a great friend to everyone. Due to Covid-19 pandemic and everyone's safety, all services are being held privately. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com