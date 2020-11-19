1/
JACQUELINE M. HENNING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JACQUELINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline M. Henning nee Thominet, passed away November 17th at Amita Hospice Residence in Elk Grove Village. She was preceded in death by George, her husband of 61 years. She is survived by her children, Debra J. (Cass) Schmitt, Amy L. (Lawrence) Behrens and Lori J. (Gary) Drummond; grandchildren, Matthew Schmitt, Kevin (Carmen) Drummond, Michael (Kathleen) Schmitt, Justin (Katelyn) Behrens, Katrina (Eric) Flesvig, Mark Schmitt and Bailey Behrens and nine great-grandchildren. Jackie was a graduate of Josephinum Academy in Chicago. She volunteered for the Alzheimer's Foundation. She was a member of the Prayer Shawl Ministry at Queen of the Rosary and enjoyed crocheting with other members to give to people who are in need of our prayers. She had a heart for helping others who were less fortunate than her. Jacqueline was dedicated to her family and was a great friend to everyone. Due to Covid-19 pandemic and everyone's safety, all services are being held privately. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved