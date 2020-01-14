Daily Herald Obituaries
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
JACQUELINE M. WEINZIERL


1934 - 2020
JACQUELINE M. WEINZIERL Obituary
Jacqueline M. Weinzierl, 85, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at the Winchester House in Libertyville. She was born Feb. 19, 1934 in Bismarck, ND and had been a Libertyville-Mundelein resident since 1959. She was a former member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Mundelein, the Loch Lomond Women's Club and a former employee of Condell Medical Center. Jackie and her husband also enjoyed their retirement home in Sun City West, AZ. Surviving are 3 children, Jane Batchen, Mark Lungwitz and Julie (Michael) Goodman; 3 stepchildren, D. Jeffrey (Marlene) Weinzierl, Daniel (Cindy) Weinzierl and David (Kimm) Weinzierl; 6 grandchildren, Chez, Ananda, Emily, Eric, Matt Elizabeth; 5 great-grandchildren, Jack, Finn, Avery, Harper and Lincoln; and her brother, Robert (Judith) Gossman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Weinzierl in 2016; by her parents, Jack and Bertha Gossman; and her son Michael Lungwitz in 1979. Visitation will be from 1 pm until time of services at 2 pm on Saturday, Jan. 18 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Contributions can be made to A Safe Place in her memory. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. "May Her Spirit Soar."
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
