Jacqueline M. Weinzierl, 85, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at the Winchester House in Libertyville. She was born Feb. 19, 1934 in Bismarck, ND and had been a Libertyville-Mundelein resident since 1959. She was a former member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Mundelein, the Loch Lomond Women's Club and a former employee of Condell Medical Center. Jackie and her husband also enjoyed their retirement home in Sun City West, AZ. Surviving are 3 children, Jane Batchen, Mark Lungwitz and Julie (Michael) Goodman; 3 stepchildren, D. Jeffrey (Marlene) Weinzierl, Daniel (Cindy) Weinzierl and David (Kimm) Weinzierl; 6 grandchildren, Chez, Ananda, Emily, Eric, Matt Elizabeth; 5 great-grandchildren, Jack, Finn, Avery, Harper and Lincoln; and her brother, Robert (Judith) Gossman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Weinzierl in 2016; by her parents, Jack and Bertha Gossman; and her son Michael Lungwitz in 1979. Visitation will be from 1 pm until time of services at 2 pm on Saturday, Jan. 18 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Contributions can be made to A Safe Place in her memory. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. "May Her Spirit Soar."
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 14, 2020