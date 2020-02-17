Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
JACQUELINE MARY BATES


1985 - 2020
JACQUELINE MARY BATES Obituary
MT. PROSPECT - Jacqueline Mary Bates, 34, was born October 1, 1985 in Wilkes Barre, PA and passed away suddenly February 14, 2020. Jacquie was the beloved wife of Kevin; loving mother of new baby daughter Charlotte Christine; cherished daughter of Joseph and Mary Ellen (Rittinger) Piasta; sister of Joey Piasta; adored aunt of Audrey and Owen; dear daughter-in-law of Marvin and Patricia Bates and fond sister-in-law of Maura Bates. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 3-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights where the Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 19 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 17, 2020
