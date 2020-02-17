|
|
MT. PROSPECT - Jacqueline Mary Bates, 34, was born October 1, 1985 in Wilkes Barre, PA and passed away suddenly February 14, 2020. Jacquie was the beloved wife of Kevin; loving mother of new baby daughter Charlotte Christine; cherished daughter of Joseph and Mary Ellen (Rittinger) Piasta; sister of Joey Piasta; adored aunt of Audrey and Owen; dear daughter-in-law of Marvin and Patricia Bates and fond sister-in-law of Maura Bates. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 3-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights where the Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 19 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 17, 2020