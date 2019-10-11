|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Mattson, 65, of Rockford, IL passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born January 25, 1954, the daughter of Cedric and Diamond (Poulos) Cederwall. Jackie's life was defined by an unwavering faith in God, and a joy that was contagious. She had a great love and talent for music, and was an insightful teacher. Whether she was cuddling babies in the nursery at Parkview Community Church, teaching music in District 300 schools and private lessons, playing viola in the DuPage Symphony Orchestra, directing music and teaching Sunday School at Lombard Bible Church, or engaging in her neighborhood community, Jackie perpetually poured her life and love into everyone she met. She was always gently encouraging, teaching, and lifting others up. She leaves behind a legacy of faith, love, music, and joy. A memorial service will take place at Morning Star Church, 5500 Newburg Road, Rockford, IL, at 11 AM, Saturday, October 26. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jackie's honor to the DuPage Symphony Orchestra. Survived by her loving husband Jeffrey; children, Stephen Mattson, Peter Mattson, Emily (Gordon) Lin and Daniel Mattson; grandchildren, Kaja, Teddy and Torby; siblings, Gerald Cederwall and Sandraline (Steve Barrager) Cederwall. Predeceased by her parents. The family would like to thank the staff at Swedish American Regional Cancer Center and Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 11, 2019