JACQUELINE "JACKIE" SHIMKUS

JACQUELINE "JACKIE" SHIMKUS Obituary
Jacqueline "Jackie" Shimkus, 77, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 12, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Robert, their sons; Alexander (Kim) and Thomas (Lavinia), and her grandsons; Nathan, Logan and William. She was preceded in death by her youngest son; Matthew (Barb). Jackie and Bob were residents of Arlington Heights for over thirty years before retiring in Elk Grove Village. Services will be private. Personal notes of condolence can be addressed directly to Robert Shimkus, 740 Crest Ave., Elk Grove Village, IL 60007.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
