ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Jacquelyn J. "Jackie" Jahrling was born on January 10, 1925 in Arlington Heights to Otto and Emma (nee Prange) Jahrling. She died Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Ms. Jahrling worked for the Department of Agriculture in the Farm Bureau for 45 years. Jackie loved to watch sports, read her daily "Paddock" paper, and travel to Wisconsin and Arizona. She was an avid Bulls, Cubs, and Bears fan. She loved to spend time with her family and was loved by all. Jackie is survived by her grandnephew Robert (Anne) Quast and their children Patricia, Joseph, and Trevor, along with many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Carl (the late Delores) Jahrling, Beatrice (the late Albert) Boyles, Alice Jahrling, Irene Jahrling, Otto (the late Elaine) Jahrling, and Eunice (the late Roy) Wille. Visitation Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10:00 am until the 12:00 pm Funeral Service at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment is at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the MyTapestry Memory Care Program at Lutheran Home, 800 West Oakton Street, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from May 15 to May 16, 2019