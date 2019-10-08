Daily Herald Obituaries
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
JACQUELYN L. OHR


1931 - 2019
MOUNT PROSPECT - Jacquelyn L. Ohr, age 87, passed away October 5, 2019 at home. Beloved wife of the late Bobby Ohr. Loving mother of Robert (Lynn) Ohr and Cheryl Vermillion. Cherished grandmother of Tracy Kasch, Bobby Ohr, Michael Vermillion, and Amy Vermillion. Great-grandmother of Jason and Zachary Kasch. Fond aunt of many. Visitation Thursday, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Service 11:00 A.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lemons of Love, 406 W. Central Rd., Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
