WHEELING - Jacquelynn (Koeder) Combs, age 74. Beloved wife of David Combs for 57 years. Loving mother Roxanne (Greg) Abbeduto and John (Stephanie) Combs. Dear grandmother of Cole, Mikayla, Derrick and Hunter. Fond sister of Karen (Bob) Hoffman. Aunt and cousin of many. Memorial Visitation Friday, 4-7 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road), Wheeling. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 22, 2020.