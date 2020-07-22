1/
JACQUELYNN (KOEDER) COMBS
WHEELING - Jacquelynn (Koeder) Combs, age 74. Beloved wife of David Combs for 57 years. Loving mother Roxanne (Greg) Abbeduto and John (Stephanie) Combs. Dear grandmother of Cole, Mikayla, Derrick and Hunter. Fond sister of Karen (Bob) Hoffman. Aunt and cousin of many. Memorial Visitation Friday, 4-7 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road), Wheeling. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.

Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
July 22, 2020
Dave...knew you way back when....thoughts and prayers....
Ren Sanfilip
Acquaintance
