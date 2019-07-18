Daily Herald Obituaries
Marsh Funeral Home
WAUKEGAN - Jaime Bartolata died peacefully on July 13th. Longtime resident of Waukegan, employee of Abbott Labs, North Chicago, and longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Humility in Zion. Born in Masbate, Philippines and married to Florentina Bartolata for 34 years, until her death in 2000. He's survived by his sister Josefa Dovermann (husband Gunter), daughters Melissa Schlifka (husband Brett), Manette Reyes (husband Mike), and Marlene Black (husband Jason). A wake will be held at Marsh Funeral Home, Gurnee, IL, on Friday, July 19th, 5-8pm. Funeral service to be held at Our Lady of Humility, Zion on Saturday, July 20th, at 10am. Burial service to follow at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 18, 2019
