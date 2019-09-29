|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Jama D. Bickford was born January 7, 1935 in Elmwood, IL to Louis and Sarah (nee Sloan) Windish. She died September 12, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. Jama was a longtime resident of Arlington Heights, IL, raising her daughters with husband Jack, and later working at the information desk of the Arlington Heights Memorial Library. She was an avid reader, a proud grandmother, and enjoyed spending summers in Pentwater, MI with family and friends. Jama is survived by her daughter Connie (Don Bora) Bickford; her grandchildren Sarah and Emily Murray. She is preceded in death by her husband Jack Bickford; her daughter Nancy (Daniel) Murray; her siblings Donna (late Rex) McDonald and Larry Windish and by her parents. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to The Arbor Day Foundation https://www.arborday.org/ and Bernie's Book Bank https://www.berniesbookbank.org/invest-in-children/ .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019