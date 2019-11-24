|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - James A. Bledsoe, 66, and avid Bears fan, passed away Wednesday, November 20. Beloved husband of Louise (nee Panek); loving father of Jamie (Bill) Webb; proud grandfather of Madelyn and William; dear brother of Michael and David (Robin). Visitation Sunday, November 24 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Funeral Monday, 10:00am to St. Isidore Church, Mass 10:45am. Following services cremation private at Countryside Crematory. Information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 24, 2019