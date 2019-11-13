Daily Herald Obituaries
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Ligouri Church
411 N. Wheeling Rd.
Prospect Heights, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Ligouri Church
411 N. Wheeling Rd.
Prospect Heights, IL
James A. Daum, age 86. Father of Dawn (John) Smith, Cathy (Alex) Shaw and Ann Cobb; Brother of Alyce (Bernie) Majewski, the late Donald Daum and the late Pat Foster; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday November 15, 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Ligouri Church, 411 N. Wheeling Rd., Prospect Heights, IL 60070. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Alphonsus Ligouri Church. Funeral information 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
