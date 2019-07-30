|
|
STREAMWOOD - James A. Drapalik, 87, died Friday, July 26, 2019. Born November 14, 1931 in Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Suchan); loving father of Terese Schwartz, Daniel (Donna) and Julie Hernandez and the late James M.; cherished grandpa of Julie, Becky, Steven (Abigail), Scott (Megan), Larissa, Al, Manny and Sam and great grandpa of Sage and Alexsia; dear son of the late James E. and Clara (nee Krenek); kind brother of Joseph (the late Betty) and the late Rita. Visitation 5:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd (at Stearns Rd), Bartlett. Prayers Friday 9:45a.m. at the funeral home going to St John the Evangelist Church, Mass 10:30a.m. Interment at St Michael the Archangel Cemetery. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 30, 2019