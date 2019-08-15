Home

JAMES A. DRAPALIK


1931 - 2019
JAMES A. DRAPALIK Obituary
STREAMWOOD - James A. Drapalik, 87, died Friday, July 26, 2019. Born November 14, 1931 in Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Suchan); loving father of Terese Schwartz, Daniel (Donna) and Julie Hernandez and the late James M.; cherished grandpa of Julie, Becky, Steven (Abigail), Scott (Megan), Larissa, Al, Manny and Sam and great grandpa of Sage and Alexsia; dear son of the late James E. and Clara (nee Krenek); kind brother of Joseph (the late Betty) and the late Rita. Mass has been said at St. John the' Evangelist and interment was in St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
