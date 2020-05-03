Home

James A. Jaroch, 75, husband of Caryn Jaroch, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at the U.W. Hospital. Born June 3, 1944, in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Alex J. and Stella Jaroch. James served in the Army during the Vietnam war. In his spare time, he went target shooting with his cousin Bob and was a great fixer-upper. He is survived by his wife, Caryn Jaroch and son, Stephen (Annah-Marie) Jaroch; sister, Dorothy Reczkowicz. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Ed Reczkowicz.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020
