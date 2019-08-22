Daily Herald Obituaries
PALATINE - Visitation for James A. Kraeger, 79, will be from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Family and friends will meet for the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 410 N. 1st St., Cary. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. James was born on May 27, 1940, to Albert and Bernice Kraeger. He passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. James married the late Judith K. "Judy" (Merten) on May 18, 1963 in Grand Island, Nebraska. James worked for 30 years with the U.S. Public Health Service in the Food and Drug Administration, retiring in 1996. James was a girls soccer coach for many years with the Palatine Celtic Soccer Club. James enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, traveling, especially his visits to Australia, Alaska, and Europe, and his daily visit to the local coffee shop where he would meet his close friends. He also enjoyed wintering in Las Vegas with his daughter, Jenny, which allowed him to visit with other family and friends. James was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Bears and Nebraska Cornhuskers. James is survived by his children, Jeff (Joyce) and Jenny Kraeger; grandchildren Jake, Jill, and John Kraeger; and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends. James was the beloved husband for 52 years of the late Judy Kraeger. In addition to his wife, James was also preceded in death by his parents, his grandson, Joshua, his brother, Alan, and his twin sisters who died at birth. In lieu of flowers, memorials in the memory of James would be appreciated to the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
