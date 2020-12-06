1/
JAMES A. MCGARVIE Jr.
James A McGarvie, Jr., 79, of Third Lake, formerly of Deerfield passed away Nov. 19, 2020. Jim was a retired Lieutenant from the Lake County Sheriff's Dept after more than 36 years of service. He also served his community as a volunteer fireman with the Deerfield Fire Dept. He was a great man and will be dearly missed. Jim is survived by his sister Joan, nieces Debbie (Philippe) and Brenda, many great nieces and nephews, daughters Virginia (Mike) and Sharon (Scott), and his partner Grace. Funeral services for Jim were held privately by McMurrough Funeral Chapel 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
