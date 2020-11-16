James "Jim" A. McIlnay, 78 Minocqua, WI died November 12th Born on August 11, 1942, in Chicago, IL the son of Velmer and Gertrude (nee Green) McIlnay. Survived by wife Connie and daughter Vicki (Tory) Mascolino and by his grandchildren and other relatives. Visitation on Saturday, November 21st from 9:30 am to 10:45 am at Nimsgern Funeral Home Chapel in Woodruff, WI. Mass at 11:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation-Illinois. Online condolences may be shared at nimsgernfuneral.com