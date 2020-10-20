James A. "Jim" Murphy, 88, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Long Grove, IL. He was born December 18, 1931 in Freeport, IL and was a longtime Chicagoland resident, living in Vernon Hills since 1994. Jim was a US Army Veteran and attended Saint Mary's University in Winona, MN and had received his Bachelor's degree in Business from the University of Illinois, Champaign, IL. He was retired as Head of Divisions at the Illinois Central Railroad company after 30 years of service and was a member of St. Mary of Vernon Church in Indian Creek, IL. Jim was an avid reader and enjoyed playing golf, tennis and swimming. Surviving his is wife of 54 years, Ramona Murphy; 2 daughters, Kathleen "Kate" (Wayne) Hood and Claire (Gerardo) Guzman; and 6 grandchildren, Erin, Kathryn and Caroline Hood and Anna, Alex and Megan Guzman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Harriet Murphy; and by a sister, Marjorie Glasser. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church, 236 W. Hwy. 45, Indian Creek, IL. Attendees should register on the funeral link on the church website www.maryofvernon.org
. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
.