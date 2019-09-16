|
James A. "Jim" Nardella. Dearly Beloved Husband of JoAnne Nee Luchsinger. Loving Father of Alexandra, Lauren and Michael. Beloved Son of the late Michael and Joyce. Dear Brother of Michael (Vicky), Frank (Lynn) and John. Fond Brother in law, Uncle and Friend of Many. Visitation Tuesday from 3 until 9 P.M. at Carbonara Funeral Home, 1515 North 25th Ave., Melrose Park . Funeral Wednesday 9 AM from the chapel to Sacred Heart Church Mass 10 AM Int. Private. Please omit flowers. 708-343-6161. Please visit Jim's memorial at carbonarafuneralhome.net
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 16, 2019