James A. Paulford died on April 24, 2020. James was born to Arthur and Alice Paulford in Eveleth, MN on July 13, 1927. He attended Eveleth schools and graduated early with the class of 1945 to join the United States Navy as a Seaman, First Class. After his military service, Jim attended the University of Minnesota and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1950. On August 8, 1953, he married Patricia Korcha and together they raised four children while living in Eveleth, MN, Duluth, MN, Salt Lake City, UT, and Barrington, IL. Jim began his career with U.S. Steel in Eveleth and Duluth, MN. He continued his career with EIMCO (later a division of Baker Hughes Corporation) in Duluth, Salt Lake City, and Barrington. He was a good friend to all, an avid golfer and fisherman, and a wonderful father and grandfather. During the latter years, Jim and his wife Pat enjoyed traveling the world. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patricia, son Thomas, and sisters Mariette Denk and Antoinette Taaffe. Jim is survived by his son James Jr. of Salt Lake City, UT, daughters Barbara Hutchinson-Davis (Mike) of Naperville, IL and Nora Paulford-Lecher (Bill) of Cincinnati, OH, and grandchildren Elizabeth Hutchinson-Toniolo (Andrew), David Hutchinson, Katharine Lecher, Nicholas Lecher, Matthew Paulford and Samuel Paulford. The family would like to thank Dr. Gus Wonais and the staff at Monarch Landing and the Springs at Monarch Landing for the special care they provided to Jim. A Mass of Christian Burial and interment will take place in Eveleth, MN at a later date. Donations in memory of Jim may be made to the Iron Range Historical Society at www.ironrangehistoricalsociety.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020