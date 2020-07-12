James Ahern Sr. beloved husband of Sheila (nee Hecht); devoted father of James Jr. (Victoria Hoyt), Richard (Kelli) Kristen, Bryan (Maggie); dear brother of Thomas Sr., Frank Ahern, and the late Hugh, Jack, Billy Ahern, Margaret Rose Lorr; loving "Pops" of Grace, Ruth, Rebecca, Brendan, Christopher, Della, Abigail, Isadora, Luke, Connor and Cole. James was one of the 3rd Generation Owners of the Ahern family business known as Cassidy Tire. Funeral Tuesday, family and friends are invited to gather 9:00-10:45 at St. Isidore Church, 427 W. Army Trail Rd., Bloomingdale. Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment St. Isidore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Isidore school "Common Good Fund." For more information please call Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 630-889-1700 or please visit www.salernofuneralhomes.com
