LAKE ZURICH - James Alan Glazbrook, age 47, passed away unexpectedly on April 13, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Jennifer (Meservey), and his beloved daughters, Katie and Hannah. James was born June 3, 1972, the son of Sharon (Sowa) and the late John Glazbrook, Jr. Cherished brother of John (Susanne) Glazbrook III and Jennifer (Bob) Collette. He will also be missed by in-laws, Dr. Jerome and Jackie Meservey, brothers-in-law, John (Amy) Meservey, David Meservey, sisters-in-law, Susan Meservey and Meghan (Jeff) Glenn, and his loving nieces and nephews, Emily and Sarah Glazbrook, William and Henry Collette, Maddux Meservey, Nic and Kylie Pedroza, Brittany and Robert Green, and Aidan, Molly and Drew Glenn. James attended William Fremd High School in Palatine and then Illinois State University, graduating in the class of 1994. He was employed at Sysmex America, Inc. as a Quality Assurance Specialist II. James was a talented musician, artist, poet, storyteller and songwriter. He loved his family fiercely, saw the best in others, and was a kind, loyal, and gentle soul. He was loved and cherished by his family, friends and colleagues. Funeral services are private. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 19, 2020