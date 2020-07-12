James Alan Zacher, age 77, of Schwenksville, PA, formerly of Winfield, IL, passed away, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Meadowood Senior Living Facility of Worcester, PA. He was born January 3, 1943 in Milwaukee, WI to his loving late parents, Leonard and Anne Zacher. Cherished husband of Candace Zacher, nee Naumowicz wedded October 25, 1980. Beloved father of Kendra Bohler of Mountain Lakes, NJ, Teri Hicks of Galloway, OH and Paul Zacher of Lebanon, MO. Adored grandfather of Lily Bohler, Amanda Busack, Matthew Hicks, Michael Hicks, Jr., Paul Zacher, Jr., and Jennifer Andrews. Loving great-grandfather of Lilith Busack and Allison Andrews. Dearest brother of the late Dennis Zacher. He served in the Army National Guard for many years. Jim worked at Rico, Inc. of Niles, IL for 30 years expanding their sales markets. He was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus and was an avid fisherman. He loved playing cards; especially sheepshead with his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Clouds Rescue (St. Bernard dog rescue), 8137 County Rd., Mckinney, TX 75078 www.stcloudsrescue.org
, 972-679-5319. Visitation Thursday, July 16th 3:00-7:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Funeral Service Friday, July 17th 10:30 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, Wheaton, IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
