BARRINGTON - Fire Marshal James Albert Feit, 69, a lifelong resident of Barrington, passed away suddenly February 11 at his home. He was born October 28, 1950, in Waukegan, the son of the late Marcellus and Ardelle (Rapp) Feit. Jim was a 1968 graduate of Barrington High School and in his younger years worked at Falese Shoe Repair in Barrington. As a US Marine he served in Vietnam and was also a lifelong member of the West Dundee VFW Post 2298. Jim was the Barrington Fire Marshal and retired in 2015 from the Barrington Fire Department after 43 years of service, a feat believed by fire officials to be among the longest tenures in the village's history. He was dedicated to his family and to our community. He enjoyed fishing, the fellowship of golf and road trips with family including traveling the world with his wife of 45 years. He was a diehard Chicago sports fan and never missed any of the kid's games. Jim is survived by his wife, Patricia (nee Riggs); children, Michelle, Amy (Steve) Mazylewski and James (Bri); grandchildren, Mayzie and Stevie Mazylewski, and James and Charley Feit; brothers, Marc, Michael (Cheryl) and John (Dawn) Feit; sister-in-law, Jolene Moroney; many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m., Sunday, February 16, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 720 Dundee Ave., Barrington. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, February 17 at the church, where the family will receive friends starting at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Feit Grandchildren Education Fund, C/O Barrington Bank and Trust, 201 S. Hough St., Barrington, IL 60010 Arrangements are entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411 for information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2020