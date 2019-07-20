Daily Herald Obituaries
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
95 S. Gilbert St. (at Middle St)
South Elgin, IL 60177
(847) 289-8054
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
95 S. Gilbert St. (at State St.)
South Elgin, IL
SOUTH ELGIN - James Allan Mainard, 31, died July 13, 2019. James was the cherished son of Mark and Debra; loving brother of Gabrielle; beloved grandson of Allan and the late Judith Shelton, Yvonne and the late Amos Mainard; dear nephew of many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. James enjoyed fishing, trapping, hunting, mowing the lawn, he loved the outdoors. Never one to have idle hands he was always tinkering. James was generous and thoughtful, he would help anyone who needed it. Memorial visitation Sunday July 21, 12Noon until the time of story sharing 3:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 95 S. Gilbert St. (at State St.), South Elgin. Cremation was private at Countryside Crematory. For information, 847-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 20, 2019
