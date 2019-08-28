Daily Herald Obituaries
JAMES ALLEN BALOUN Obituary
INVERNESS - James Allen Baloun, age 70, died Saturday August 24th at Alden Nursing Home in Long Grove. Mr. Baloun was born October 1, 1948 in Oak Park, IL. The son of the late James J. Baloun and Adele F. Baloun. After Fenwick High School he graduated from St. Norbert College with a degree in Accounting and earned his CPA in 1970. He went on to establish his own business Baloun and Company. His accomplishments include: Organizing the Baloun Annexation to incorporate many lots into the Village of Inverness. He served two terms as Village Trustee for the Village of Inverness. Mr. Baloun served as President of the Palatine Rural Fire Protection District for many years. Mr. Baloun founded CPA Aviation as his last business accomplishment. Mr. Baloun's greatest joy came from flying airplanes. Mr. Baloun is survived by two loving daughters, Barbara Anne (Nicholas Toth), Betsy Anne (Bryan Burns), 3 grandchildren; Camden, Alexis and Christopher, a sister, Adrienne (the late Michael) Iavorone, two brothers, Donald J. (Rosemary) Baloun and Ronald L. Baloun. Visitation will be Thursday August 29, 3:00-8:00PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine IL 60067. Funeral Mass at Holy Family Parish, 2515 W. Palatine Rd., Inverness, IL 60067 on Friday August 30 at 10:00AM. Interment at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery in Niles following the funeral mass. For more information, please go to www.smithcorcoran.com or call 847-359-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
