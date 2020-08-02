1/1
JAMES ALLEN BREISCH
1940 - 2020
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - James Allen Breisch was born on July 5, 1940 in Evergreen Park to Adam and Hazel (Johnson) Breisch. On Thursday, July 30, 2020 he died peacefully at home while in hospice care. Jim is survived by his spouse of almost 59 years, Grace; his daughter, Karen (Matthew) Rakowski; son, James E. (Jean Anne) Breisch; grandsons, Ryan and Eric Holderrieth; granddaughters, Kiersten, Kaleigh and Kiera Breisch; brother, Larry Breisch (Kathy); brother-in-law, Edward (Carlene) Knoll; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Jim served in the Naval Air Reserves as a Photographic Intelligenceman from February 1963 until his honorable discharge in October 1970. Jim worked as a Senior Industrial Engineer at Wisconsin Steel Works in Chicago and then at Klein Tool Company in Skokie, IL. After his retirement in 2005, he and Grace enjoyed spending their summers and autumns at their cabin on Long Lake in Mercer, WI, where they especially enjoyed fishing, golfing, and taking walks in the beautiful north woods. He will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul, a loving husband, a devoted father and grandfather, and a good friend to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John United Church of Christ, 308 N. Evergreen, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
