1/1
JAMES ALLEN ZIMMERMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Allen Zimmerman, formerly of Shawano, WI, passed away at his home in Rogers, Arkansas on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was born to Clarence and Iola (Petit) Zimmerman on October 2, 1939 in Elgin IL. Jim was baptized and confirmed at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Elgin, IL. He graduated from Elgin High School in 1957 after which he served our country from 1959-1961in the U.S. Army Signal Corps stationed in France. Upon returning from his service he married his wife of 59 years, Carna-Jean Becker on September 30, 1961. Jim worked as a pressman for a printing company in Northbrook, IL for many years prior to moving to Shawano, WI in 1972. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother; and his sister, Christine Krog. A private family service was held at Stockdale-Moody Funeral Home, Rogers, AR officiated by Pastor Melissa Ehrhardt, Peace Lutheran Church, Rogers, AR. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, Shawano, WI with Pastor Scott Ludford officiating on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:00p.m. with visitation preceding at 1:00p.m. Military honors will be conducted by the Shawano American Legion Post #117 following the services at church. www.swedbergfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services
2898 W Walnut St
Rogers, AR 72756
(479) 631-1353
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved