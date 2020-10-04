James Allen Zimmerman, formerly of Shawano, WI, passed away at his home in Rogers, Arkansas on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was born to Clarence and Iola (Petit) Zimmerman on October 2, 1939 in Elgin IL. Jim was baptized and confirmed at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Elgin, IL. He graduated from Elgin High School in 1957 after which he served our country from 1959-1961in the U.S. Army Signal Corps stationed in France. Upon returning from his service he married his wife of 59 years, Carna-Jean Becker on September 30, 1961. Jim worked as a pressman for a printing company in Northbrook, IL for many years prior to moving to Shawano, WI in 1972. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother; and his sister, Christine Krog. A private family service was held at Stockdale-Moody Funeral Home, Rogers, AR officiated by Pastor Melissa Ehrhardt, Peace Lutheran Church, Rogers, AR. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, Shawano, WI with Pastor Scott Ludford officiating on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:00p.m. with visitation preceding at 1:00p.m. Military honors will be conducted by the Shawano American Legion Post #117 following the services at church. www.swedbergfuneralhome.com
.